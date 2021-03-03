Al Ain (WAM)

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, witnessed the celebration held by the Zayed II Military College on the occasion of the graduation of the 38th university course that was held at the college’s headquarters in Al Ain. The ceremony was attended by a number of senior officers of the armed forces.

The celebration activities began with the playing of the national anthem, then fragrant verses were read from the Holy Quran, and Brigadier General Amer Muhammad Al Niyadi, Commander of the Zayed II Military College, delivered a speech on this occasion, welcoming the sponsor of the ceremony, thanking His Excellency for his attendance and patronage.

He said, “With all feelings of gratitude, we welcome you, Sir, in the field of practical applications at Zayed II Military College, and today it is celebrating the graduation of the thirty-eighth university officers’ course after they successfully completed all the stages of the course.”

Mohammed Al Bawardi hands over certificates to graduates (photos from WAM)

He added: “It is a generous occasion to raise the highest signs of gratitude and appreciation to our wise leadership for the great support and attention it provides to qualify and train the people of the nation, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, and with the support of From my lord His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, pledging to God Almighty that we will be as good as you think. Leading us to achieve the desired goals of these sessions ».

Brigadier General Amer Mohammed Al-Niyadi pointed out that these graduates who stand before you today have familiarized themselves with the training environment that surrounds them, and learned new skills and knowledge in which they helped refine their leadership personalities and provide them with the desired values ​​in the Emirati officer, so that their scientific knowledge has become a harmonious mixture of specialized academic thought. And professional military thought, and their great concern became victory in the various scientific and military fields.

He said: “They learned through working and practicing together the values ​​of teamwork and taking responsibility, making decisions in small mobilization battles, and assessing the situation to accomplish quick tasks, adapt to different environments, and use weapons and military capabilities in the best way.”

He thanked the Ministry of Defense, which did not spare any effort in supporting this college and providing all training and educational resources and resources to implement its main mission in graduating competent officers. He also thanked all the trainers in the college and its employees for the great role they play in training and qualifying the trainees in the various courses held in it. .

Amer Al Neyadi gives his speech

He addressed the graduates, saying: “Graduates, I congratulate you on this achievement, and I congratulate your fellow participants from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Yemen. To your units, and your subordinates, your slogan is God, then the homeland, and then the head of state. ”

After that, a visual presentation of the course activities from its inception until graduation was presented through the training and practical exercises program.

Then the graduates took an oath, and swore by God Almighty that they would be loyal soldiers for the UAE, and its president, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, obeying all orders issued by their presidents on land, air and sea, in all circumstances and times inside and outside the country, protecting the knowledge The UAE, its independence and territorial sovereignty, preserving the honor of weapons.

After that, His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bawardi honored the outstanding graduates, and congratulated them for their excellence in this course.

The college leader presented a souvenir to His Excellency, and then the memorial photos of His Excellency the patron were taken with the graduates.

On the occasion of their graduation from Zayed Military College, the graduates expressed their overwhelming happiness with their superiority to contribute with their fellow officers to the preservation of the national achievements and gains that have been achieved on the land of the state.