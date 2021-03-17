Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, honored the winners of the first session of the “Ministry of Defense Award for Government Excellence” at the Emirates Hall yesterday morning, in the presence of Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, and a number of senior officers and officials of the Ministry and the honorees.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi stressed on this occasion that the support and care given by our leadership to government institutions and their endeavor to mobilize all resources, capabilities and human energies, with the aim of creating new work systems and achieving distinction and creativity in government institutions in all fields, drives us wholeheartedly to strive to obtain distinguished positions In the institutional work, and to make it one of our main priorities and goals to spread the culture of excellence, thus enhancing the readiness of our defense system and raising the efficiency and capabilities of the Ministry’s employees.

His Excellency added: The Ministry of Defense will maintain its national role in serving the defense and military sector through many axes led by education, health, gender balance, scientific research and development, future foresight and attracting talents and distinct government services, and the youth sector, which the Ministry of Defense Youth Council works to enhance His important role, as we announce the appointment of an executive head for happiness and quality of life to support the implementation of the national program in the defense environment, in addition to preparing for the fifty, through several initiatives that enhance the future of government work.

At the end of the ceremony, the Minister of State for Defense Affairs presented the award to the winners of the first session of the Government Excellence Award among employees and employees of the Ministry of Defense, and said: “We are proud of the winners of the Ministry of Defense’s employees and appreciate their efforts and their endeavor towards success and excellence, and we congratulate them for this award.”

His Excellency also thanked the work team for the efforts they had made, and called on officials to ensure the integration of all excellence programs in the Ministry of Defense with the national system, looking forward to the next sessions being more competitive and for talents to emerge through them, which is the true goal of the award, and wished everyone more progress and prosperity. In the service of our dear country.