Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, chaired the eighth joint Supreme Military Committee meetings between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of South Korea, which were held yesterday at the Armed Forces Officers Club. The Korean side was chaired by His Excellency Soo Wook, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of South Korea, in the presence of His Excellency Yoon Ho Kang, Minister of Acquisition for the Defense Acquisition Program, and Kwon Young-woo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the country. During the meeting, the friendship and cooperation relations between the UAE and the Republic of South Korea were reviewed, and ways to enhance them in a way that serves common interests, especially in the military fields. The two sides affirmed the strength of the relations between the two countries and the keenness to consolidate aspects of cooperation. Views were also exchanged on a number of issues of common concern. The meetings were attended by Lieutenant General Hamad Muhammad Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, and a number of senior Defense Ministry officers from both sides.