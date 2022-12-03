Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Tomorrow, the Abu Dhabi Corniche will launch the National Day Sailing Race, which is organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, as part of its participation in the country’s celebrations of the Union Day. In addition to decorating the bearings with the flags of the country, to show a wonderful scene in the waters of the capital, Abu Dhabi. Today’s race is witnessing a great turnout, especially in the registration of more than 350 young sailors who are participating on board 50 sailing panos, desiring to celebrate this national occasion in the traditional maritime way.

Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi, Director of the Marine Sports Department at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, expressed his pride and happiness in participating in this national competition, which is the most important national event celebrated by every Emirati and everyone residing in this country.

He congratulated the wise leadership on this occasion, praising the role played by the leadership in development and progress in various fields, as well as preserving the authentic national heritage by supporting and overcoming all difficulties facing maritime heritage activities at all times.

And he expressed his confidence that the race would come out in a manner that befits the name of the occasion that bears its name, noting that everyone is a winner by attending and celebrating in the manner of the people of the sea through their authentic heritage.