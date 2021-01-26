Khorfakkan (Al Ittihad)

The second edition of the Khorfakkan International Futsal Championship will be concluded tomorrow, Wednesday, against the Iraqi teams Al-Bataih and Naft Al-Wasat. The defending champion and champion of the first edition qualified for the final by beating the youth team, the Bahraini league champion, by five cleansers, while Al-Naft qualified by beating our team 6/3.

It is noteworthy that Al-Batayeh is the only team that has not tasted a loss in the tournament since last season until reaching the final match in the second edition, led by Brazilian star Basura and his resident compatriots Bruno Luisiano, Yuri Carvalho, goalkeeper Jaber Mohamed Youssef and Omar Belhaj, and supervised by national coach Adnan Al-Holi.