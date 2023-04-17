Ali Maali (Dubai)

Saeed Shakhit, coach of the Al-Bataeh football team, has completed the technical arrangements for the “Al-Masir” match against Dibba tomorrow, “Tuesday”, in the 23rd round of the ADNOC Professional League, where the dangerous duo Lawrence Du and Joao Novaes return to the starting line-up, after placing them on the bench in the match. The last in the 22nd round against Shabab Al-Ahly.

The match is of great importance to “Al-Raqi” in the struggle to stay with the professionals, and therefore Hamad Salem bin Hamouda Al-Ketbi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club, and Obaid Saeed Al-Tunaiji, President of Al-Bataeh Football Company, held a meeting with the players and the technical and administrative staff after the team’s Ramadan breakfast, and the team players pledged that They give their best in this match, which is the important bottleneck in the team’s career this season.

The duo of Lawrence and Novais are considered the striking force in the ranks of Al-Raqi, who has scored 25 goals so far. The Brazilian and Portuguese share of this outcome is 16 goals, with 10 goals scored by Lawrence, and 6 goals scored by Novaes.

On the other hand, the Al-Bataeh team misses the efforts of its player, Hamza Masoud, until the end of the season, due to a cut in the inner knee ligament during Al-Ahly’s last youth match in the league.