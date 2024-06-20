Ali Maali (Dubai)

Croatian Goran Tomic, coach of the Al-Bataeh team, has decided to choose Slovenia to hold the external camp, in preparation for the new football season 2024-2025, with the camp starting in the middle of next month, during which Al-Raqi will play a number of friendly matches at a graded level, and Tomic will be transferred from Croatia to Slovenia directly to join the team camp there.

Before traveling to Slovenia, the team will settle on choosing the fourth foreigner as a replacement for Cameroonian Petros Boumal, as well as choosing a new resident instead of Sekou Baba, who will be among Al Ain’s ranks in the new season after the agreement between the two parties and the player’s desire to transfer.

The ranks of Al-Raqi are considered relatively stable regarding foreign players, as there are Brazilian Paulinho, Ivorian Ulrich Milicki, Cameroonian Anatoly Abang, and Denny Borges from Cape Verde, in addition to the Brazilian resident Alvaro de Oliveira, while the green light has been given to more than one national player to transfer. And not renewing with them, such as Ahmed Musa, Ismail Omar, Ali Al-Dhanhani.

It is expected that Abdulaziz Heikal will be contracted after the end of his loan period, and the expiration of his contract is approaching at the same time with Shabab Al-Ahly, to join Al-Bataeh with a new contract and a final transfer. It is also expected that Al-Bataeh will request the renewal of the loan of Muhammad Jumaa Pele and Darwish Muhammad based on Tomic’s desire and the importance of their presence. In the team’s ranks in the new season.