Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al Bataeh and Sharjah cut the ribbon for the “eighth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, with the early confrontation that brings together the two teams on Thursday evening, at Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium in the “Smiling Emirate”, with the round continuing on Saturday evening with confrontations between Al Wahda and the Emirates, Hatta and Bani Yas, Al Jazeera. Al-Wasl, and will conclude on Sunday with the matches of Ittihad Kalba, Al-Nasr, Khor Fakkan and Ajman, and the Al-Ahly Youth Summit against its guest Al-Ain at Rashid Stadium.

The expected confrontation for “The King” against its guest, Al-Sadd Qatar, next Monday in the “fifth round” of the second group matches in the AFC Champions League 2023-2024, forced Sharjah to play the confrontation against its host, Al-Bataeh, a day before the completion of the rest of the round’s matches.

Thursday’s match brings together “the student” Mirel Radoy, coach of Al Bataeh, who led his team to occupy seventh place in the overall league standings with 11 points, with his former teacher and coach, Cosmin Olario, coach of Sharjah, who supervised the training of the former as a player in more than one club, including Steaua Bucharest of Romania, and Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia. , Al Ain, and Shabab Al Ahly.

Commenting on the upcoming confrontation, Radwi said: “This is the strongest and most difficult match for us, and for me personally it is considered the most difficult and strongest, because the Sharjah coach is the coach I always praise and because of him I am now a coach, and for you to face him this is not an easy matter, as he knows how I play and knows everything about my thinking.” Me too”.

On the other hand, “The King” is counting on tonight’s confrontation, in order to compensate for its early farewell to the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, after wasting the opportunity to defend the title last season, by losing 1-2 to its host Ittihad Kalba in the second leg of the quarter-finals, after also losing 2-3 in the quarter-finals. going match.

The third confrontation

Thursday’s match is the third confrontation between Al-Bataeh and Al-Sharjah in the “Professional League”, after “Al-Malik” prevailed by scores of 1-0 and 3-0 in the first and second round matches of last season.

Eighth round programme

today

Al Bataeh – Sharjah 19:30

Saturday

Hatta – Baniyas 16:45

Al Wahda – UAE 16:45

Al Jazeera – Al Wasl 19:30

Sunday

Ittihad Kalba – Al-Nasr 16:45

Khor Fakkan – Ajman 16:45

Shabab Al-Ahly – Al Ain 19:30