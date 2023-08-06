Ali Maali (Dubai)

After 112 days, Al-Bataeh and Dibba recall the memories of the “23rd round” match of the “ADNOC Professional League”, which ended with the victory of “Al-Nawakhda” with a goal, and the result made the fate of “Al-Raqi” pending in the struggle for survival, until the Dibba and Al-Dhafra match in the last round, and Dibba was He needs to win by any result, but he failed to do so, after “Al-Faris” imposed a 1-1 draw, so that “Al-Nukhada” would be relegated to “Amateur”, and “Al-Raqi” would remain in the “Professionals”.

The confrontation between Al-Bataeh and Dibba is of a different nature this time, and it takes place in Austria, the headquarters of the two teams’ camps, in preparation for the new season.

Next Tuesday’s match is the fourth and final for Al-Bataeh, at the end of the camp, provided that the mission returns to the homeland the next day, and Romanian Mirel Radoi, coach of “Al-Raqi”, seeks to get the most out of the meeting, provided that he completes the last preparation stage at his stadium in “Emirate”. Al-Basma »in preparation for the first round in the league against Al-Wahda, and the team achieved its goal from the camp with good harmony between the old and new players, hoping that positive results will appear in the league.

On the other hand, Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi suffered a broken nose, during his participation in the “friendly” Sharjah, which ended with the victory of the “king” with a goal, and necessitated a simple surgery that was successful and the player’s condition is good, and he is scheduled to return to training within days.