Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Al-Bataeh and Al-Arabi stuck to their chances of ascending to the professional football league, after their victory over Hatta and Al-Rams in the opening “26th round.” Al-Bataeh ranked first in the first division with 58 points, and Al-Arabi third with 56 points.

Al-Bataeh continued to chase the leader, Dibba Al-Fujairah, by defeating Hatta by three goals to one, in the meeting between the two teams at Hamdan Bin Rashid Bahta Stadium.

Al-Bataeh raised his score to “point 58”, 6 points behind Dibba Al-Fujairah, the leader, who plays against Al-Jazira Al-Hamra “Sunday”.

Al-Bataeh opened the scoring in the sixth minute, and Hatta equalized with a goal by Hussein Abdullah in the 44th minute. In the second half, Al-Bataeh scored two goals through Anatole Bertandand in the 65th minute and Pedro Henrigo in the 73rd minute. Hatta’s balance froze at the “point 40”, in sixth place.

Al-Arabi escaped from the “trap” of Rams with a precious goal scored by Alexandre Azerido in the 68th minute, to continue chasing the leader, and come third with 56 points behind Al-Bataeh, 8 points behind Dibba Al-Fujairah, who ranked first.

Dibba Al-Hisn outperformed Al-Taawun 3-2, in a difficult meeting held in Dibba Al-Hisn, where Al-Hosn raised its score to «point 53», and Al-Taawun remained at 19 points.

Al Hamriya won a big victory over City by “five”, to raise its score to “point 50”, and City remained on its previous score of “9 points”, in the last place, goals scored by Joan Pereira, Gilmar Silva, Vinius Silva “two goals”, and Abdul Rahman Dergham, The match was also affected by the presence of fog, which stopped its events for some time, before the referee resumed it.

On Sunday evening, 3 important meetings will be held, as Dibba Al-Fujairah is close to ascending to the professional league if it beats Al-Rams, because it will reach point 67, 9 points behind Al-Bataeh, the runner-up, and 11 points from the third Arab, Masafi also plays with Al Dhaid, and Gulf FC with Fujairah.