Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Dubai International Prize for the Noble Qur’an is organizing this evening “Saturday” at the Culture and Science Symposium in Dubai, the closing ceremony of the twenty-fourth session “Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Session, may God have mercy on him”, to honor the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, which was chosen as the Islamic Year of the Award, in recognition of For its active role globally and locally in various cultural and humanitarian fields.

The award also honors the holders of the first ten places, and the rest of the participants in the activities of the current session, amidst strict precautionary measures and procedures, in compliance with the instructions of the health and concerned authorities, to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, and the closing ceremony of the competition will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

The closing ceremony includes many paragraphs, most notably Quranic recitation, the speech of the organizing committee and a documentary film about the Islamic personality of the year, talking about the efforts of the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization around the world, in addition to a souvenir photo with the winners of the first places of the current session.

The last day of the international competition’s tests activities witnessed, yesterday evening, Thursday, the emergence of the 25-year-old citizen Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al-Bastaki, who ensured that the United Arab Emirates would be among the countries of the honor list that includes the competitors of countries who obtained the centers. The first ten, in fact, the contestant Al-Bastaki may be among the top 5 positions in the current session.

Analysts of the contestants ’performance in the competition confirmed that the UAE contestant presented a very distinct model during the tests, due to his calmness and confidence in performance, strength in preserving the Book of God, commitment to the provisions of intonation and a high ability to fully apply them, in addition to that he was only given two warnings only, he was able In them, he corrects the mistake he made directly.

Four contestants took the last day of the competition before the international jury, and they were: Muhammad Al-Amin Ahmed Akhtira from Mauritania, Abd al-Rahman Abdullah Muhammad Sharif al-Bastaki from the UAE, Hamza Nazir Yassin al-Rawi from Iraq, and Omar Doukouri from Mali.

An honorable model

In a meeting with the contestants, the citizen, Abdul Rahman Al-Bastaki, from Sharjah, said: “He memorized the Noble Qur’an at the Sharjah Foundation for Memorizing the Qur’an, and my father had the largest and most important role in preserving the Book of God, as she encouraged me and followed me with conservation.”

Al-Bastaki, a mechanical engineering graduate from the Colleges of Technology and currently employed by the Dubai Police, indicated that he began preserving the Book of God in 2012, and finished completing the entire Qur’an in 2014, and obtained a license to narrate Hafs from the engineer Sheikh Khalifa Al-Tunaiji, who previously represented the Emirates in Dubai International Quran Award and got an advanced position.

Al-Bastaki mentioned that he is a master’s student in the last semester of Hamdan University in the field of science in creativity and change, indicating that he had previously participated in the Bahrain Holy Quran Competition in 2016 AD, and participated in the Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Holy Quran Competition in Dubai, and the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments Competition in Abu Dhabi .

He said: I thank you for holding this competition at such a time, when we did not expect a local Quranic event, so how about international competitions, and my participation in this competition has benefited me greatly, because I intensified my efforts in memorization, and with the encouragement of some friends, I decided to participate, and I was very excited, and I reviewed a lot. And I ran the race. ‘

Abdullah Al-Bastaki, the father of the citizen contestant, tells a wonderful story about his son Abdul-Rahman, as he and a friend used to go to Medina for a month annually and several times, to read the Qur’an there and pledge to read and review the Book of God and read by the sheikhs of the Civilian Sanctuary whenever they had an opportunity to do so.

Al-Bastaki the father, a retired petroleum engineer, pointed out that his son is characterized by calmness, love for those around him, and excellent interaction with others, which are characteristics brought up in the good society of the Emirates, noting the efforts of the state and its care for the Book of God and his family.

Quranic stories

Meanwhile, the contestant, Muhammad Al-Amin Ahmed Akhtira, a representative of Mauritania, said: “I came to the UAE to work as an imam in a mosque in the Emirate of Umm al-Quwain. I began memorizing the Noble Qur’an at the age of seven, and sealed it at the age of thirteen. In the lecture, I did not enter a regular school, and my focus was on memorizing the Noble Qur’an and memorizing scientific texts and long poems, especially the Seven Mu’allaqat, and this is the first Quranic competition in which I participate.

As for the representative of the contestant Iraq, Hamza Nazer Yassin Al-Rawi, he indicated that he is a fourth-year student at the College of Sharia at Al-Wasl University, from a family who has kept the book of God. His father, mother and three brothers memorize the Qur’an. He participated in the Sheikha Hind competition in 2019 CE, and the Maktoum Centers competition in 2019 CE.

And he said: I started memorizing the Qur’an from a young age, but I used to memorize and stop, then go back to memorizing from the beginning until I entered the university, and I found everyone with me who kept the Book of God, and then I decided to return to memorize and compete with them in order to be with them, so I started memorizing and did not stop until I sealed, and with This determination was registered in a memorization center, because memorization centers help a lot in memorization, create an atmosphere and encourage students.

As for the representative of Mali, Omar Doukouri, he said: “I study in the second year at the Faculty of Sharia at the Islamic University of Madinah, and I work in commerce here. I began memorizing the Noble Qur’an at the age of thirteen in the Nizamiyya school, and I sealed it in a four-year period.”

He added, “My father, may God have mercy on him, encouraged me to memorize the Noble Qur’an, and I participated in local Quranic competitions in my village. This is the first international competition in which I participate. I aspire to complete my postgraduate studies and major in economics.”