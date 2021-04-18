Seville (AFP)

Argentine international captain Lionel Messi led his team Barcelona to break a two-year fast of titles, when they won the Spanish Cup in football, after their big victory over Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the final match at the Olympic Stadium «La Cartuja» in Seville. Messi scored a double in the two minutes. 68 and 72, and contributed to the first goal scored by Frenchman Antoine Griezmann (60), made by Dutchman Frenkie de Jong, scoring the second goal (63). It seems that winning the King’s Cup for the seventh time in the “Little Flea” career will be an important factor in determining his future with the club, as his contract expires next summer, but it is certainly not decisive because his happiness lies in the return of his team to the path of victories at the continental level. The Catalan club took revenge on Athletic Bilbao, who beat it in the final match of the local Super Cup competition early this year, and crowned its 31st title in the competition and the first since 2018 when it was crowned for the fourth time in a row, starting with the coronation at the expense of Athletic Bilbao in 2015 (3-1). “It was a complicated season,” said Griezmann, “but I’m proud of the team, the work done, winning this cup was difficult but we did win the title, so we’ll enjoy it now, I’m happy, we know the season is still long.” The Catalan club was playing the 42nd final in its history (losing 11 and winning 31), a record. It is the ninth time that the two teams meet in the final match of the competition, and Barcelona won 7 times in 1920 (2-0), 1942 (4-3), 1953 (2-1), 2009 (4-1), 2012 (3-0) and 2015 ( 1 – 3), compared to two 1-loss losses, in 1932 and 1984. Barcelona regained the title of the competition and compensated for its loss in the final year before last against Valencia, in a fall that formed the first loss after dominating the domestic cup that lasted for four years between 2015 and 2018. It is also the first title for Barcelona, ​​led by Dutch coach Ronald Koeman. The title would raise the spirits of the Catalan club, which entered the match after losing El Clasico to its traditional rivals Real Madrid 1-2 and relegating it to second place in La Liga to the last. Barcelona’s chances remain in the league title competition, two points behind leaders Atlético Madrid and one point behind second-placed Real Madrid. On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao lost the second consecutive final after the first to Real Sociedad two weeks ago, and the sixteenth in its history. Athletic Bilbao was a Yemeni national by winning the 24th title in its history, the first since its last coronation in 1984 at the expense of Barcelona, ​​but the Catalan club was the best and deprived it of that. Bilbao entered history for being the first team to lose two final matches in a period of 15 days, after it fell to its Basque rivals Real Sociedad 0-1 in the final postponed last season due to the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic. Barcelona, ​​whose coach Koman kept French striker Othman Dembele on the bench, had the advantage from the start, with a 90% possession of the ball by its players, but without much danger to goalkeeper Unai Simon. The Catalan team waited for the second half to translate its preference into a quadruple within 12 minutes, amid the surrender of the Bilbao players, knowing that it scored a fifth goal through Griezmann, which was canceled after resorting to the video assistant referee “VAR” for offside.