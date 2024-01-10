Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Moroccan Sofiane El Bakkali, the world steeplechase champion, confirmed that winning the Sustainable Sports Achievement Award means a lot to him, especially since he is climbing to the podium of the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Sports Creativity for the second time, thanking the Dubai Sports Council and the Award’s Board of Trustees and those in charge of it.

Al-Baqali said: “This award gives me additional value in my sports career, and being chosen among the Arab champions on the podium is an incentive for me before the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, and I aspire to achieve a new Arab achievement after winning the gold medal in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships.” Budapest 2023, and the gold medal in the same race at the World Athletics Championships – Eugene, 2022, and obtaining the title of first ranked in the world in the 3000 meters steeplechase competition, and the opportunity is good for me to achieve something in the Olympics.”