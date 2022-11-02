The singer who is very popular in Russia has already had the opportunity to sing for the Russian president on several occasions.

Al Bano is one of the most loved Italian singers in the world. The Apulian is very popular especially in Eastern countries, Russia primarily. There Al Bano performed on several occasions and had the opportunity to sing and also get to know Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with Medit-Magazine he admitted that he had met Putin several times but we need to talk about friendship. “We met in Verona, we were together in Budapest, there were kisses and hugs, but from here to talk about friendship we pass” – he said.

Source: web

Now, after the Russian leader’s attacks on Ukraine, Al Bano’s position towards Putin has changed.

The 79-year-old from Cellino San Marco he wrote a long letter addressed directly to Putin in which he asks to stop what he calls “grim madness”.

“Dear Putin, I know that you are very ‘engaged’ in actions that only sow drama and destruction and I also understand that there is no intention on your part to put a stop to this great act of madness” – began Al Bano in his letter addressed to the Russian president.

“But I feel I have to tell you something. You who are the ‘great’ Putin, you who are the head of state but who are also a father; you who in the evening have the opportunity to go to sleep in your house, in your bed, surely with your children, for a moment, just for a moment, stop and think about those who see the bombs falling on them and who must escape from your home “ – continues the singer.

Al Bano then concluded by saying: “And then, if you are capable of it – and I know that you are capable of it – stop this grim madness which, before you, has already been crossed by Hitler, Mussolini and many others. Stop while you are in time: the world would thank you ”.