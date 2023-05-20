“For me it’s only 4 times twenty”. Today Al Bano turns 80 and speaking with Paolo Giordano of the ‘Giornale’ he takes stock of the situation. “Withdrawal? Imagine if the good Lord gives me health, I still have many things to do “. Among these one day there could also be a duet with Giorgia Meloni: “I would suggest you sing our song Libertà instead of Romina Power”. The other evening Al Bano gave a blockbuster concert at the Arena di Verona (it will be broadcast on Tuesday 23rd in prime time on Canale 5). Many guests, from Romina Power to Ricchi e Poveri, Arisa, Umberto Tozzi up to Gianni Morandi: “I was moved that Morandi abandoned his tortured Romagna and, as a displaced person, came to sing with me. To save himself from the flood, he was helped by the fire brigade, not a little thing.”

Al Bano also talks about Silvio Berlusconi leaving the hospital: “Good news. It has a bigger heart than all its companies. I remember that, when we went through my daughter Ylenia’s misfortune, he sent me a telegram a day. Everyday. If you need, count on me. Sophia Loren was also very present. On the other hand, who ever heard of the government of that time?». Finally, the eighty-year-old denies the alleged controversy with Pupo ready to participate in a festival in Moscow: “I have not said anything against Pupo. I was asked if I would and I said no. End. Everyone can do what he wants and who am I to judge”. However, when he returns to peace, “I will be the first to cross the borders of Russia again to sing”.