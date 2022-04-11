Al Bano clarifies why he does not want to marry his partner Loredana

By now everyone knows that Al Bano and Loredana Lecciso I’m not never became a husband And wife, despite having been together for twenty years. A relationship born in the spotlight and held up by mutual love, which saw their two children come into the world: Jasmine and Al Bano junior.

The choice of not wanting to get married has often raised controversy. It is for this reason today the singer He has decided from give an explanation clearer.

Guest of Silvia Toffanin at Verissimo, broadcast on Canale 5, Al Bano sheds light on relationship with his partner and assures that with her the story proceeds at full speed.

This, however, does not change his mind to the singer, who remains firm on his decision: he has no intention of getting married. Here are his words: “Marry again? I’ve already done that. A marriage in life is enough. The marriage was beautiful but then the divorce arrived “.

“I don’t want to live an experience like that anymore, I didn’t like it at all. The important thing is that there is a mental marriage and thank God there is ”. For Al Bano, the idea of ​​a possible second separation is frightening to the point of not wanting to try again the experience of marriage.

The divorce with Romina created a moment of great despair for him, bringing him so much suffering. The singer said that between him and his partner Loredana Lecciso there has always been a mental marriage.

Despite their misunderstandings, the two managed to find a balance by giving their relationship an ever stronger union than before. Thus, it is deduced that there is no marriage in sight and, as it is understood, there never will be. Loredana Lecciso, then, has repeatedly supported the idea of ​​her partner.