A woman claims to have been in a relationship with the singer for three years; Al Bano denies everything and threatens to report

Without a doubt Al Bano he is one of the most loved and appreciated artists not only in our country but throughout the world. Over the last few hours, the singer’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that the artist has threatened to sue a woman following some revelations according to him false.

A few days ago Al Bano was the star of the Spanish program Save Me Deluxe. Here the great artist gave everyone a moment of great emotion by singing one of the most loved songs of all time, ‘Happiness’. Later, however, the pride and joy of the singer have given way to anger. Let’s find out why together.

Following the performance that Al Bano gave to the Spanish public of Save some Deluxeone woman intervened by telephone releasing some statements about the singer. According to her words, Al Bano would have had one relation with this woman for three years.

These, in this regard, were his words:

For three years we have maintained a relationship and it is so, tell him what he says…We called each other… […] I’ve always spoken highly of him…

The woman in question is Patricia Donoso and her words did not please the artist at all who threatened to sue her.

Al Bano threatens to sue Patricia Donoso: “I’ll give you a complaint”

As already mentioned, the words che Patricia Donoso has released to the Spanish program Save Me Deluxe the popular singer from Cellino San Marco didn’t like them at all. Al Bano reacted to the woman’s account of her claiming to lean towards her one complaint.

These were his words about it:

I’ll gift you with a complaint, since you’re asking for it. You just told a lie. If a lie is a very good thing, long live lies.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how this one will end affair much talk in recent days.