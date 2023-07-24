The singer revealed a background on the former Premier never revealed before

In these days Al Bano gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Eva 3000’. Here the artist from Cellino San Marco returned to talking about the disappearance of his daughter Ylenia, also recounting a background story on Silvio Berlusconi never revealed before. In detail, the singer revealed that the former Premier was very close to his family after the news of Ylenia’s disappearance. Let’s find out together what his words were.

He was a very generous man, on whom I knew I could count.

And, continuing, the singer from Cellino San Marco continued his speech with these words:

I’ll never forget when, after Ylenia’s disappearance, he called me asking if I needed his private jet to get around. Berlusconi was very close to me at that time.

