These are the words of the singer: “I say it for the first time, that’s why we broke up”

Al Bano he is without a doubt one of the most loved and appreciated characters in the world of Italian entertainment. On the occasion of his 80th birthday, Al Bano gave an interview to the weekly magazine ‘Oggi’ where he got naked, telling some background about his private life. Among the many facts revealed, the revelation of the reason that led to the separation from Romina Power did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what his words were.

An interview to say the least intimate that Al Bano has decided to release to the weekly magazine ‘Oggi’ on the occasion of his 80th birthday. As already anticipated, the singer di Cellino San Marco has laid bare by retracing his career and recounting some background of his private life never revealed before such as, for example, the reason that led to the separation from Romina Power.

According to his words, Al Bano and Romina Power would have decided to put an end to their marriage because of marijuana. It was precisely this vice that wrecked the relationship between the two singers. In this regard, these were the words of the artist:

I say it for the first time: the problem was marijuana. Romina smoked junk even four times a day. And she had been doing it for years, even before Ylenia’s disappearance. She was another woman. She smoked and was cheerful; when the effect was over, she became sad and wept.

And, continuing, Al Bano then continued his story with these words:

It was unrecognizable. He no longer expressed that attachment to things, the passion for life, for what we had lived and built during those years. It was the beginning of the end.

At the moment Romina Power did not comment on the words released by her ex-husband, thus preferring to remain silent.