The municipality of Cellino San Marco has taken a truly commendable and important commemorative initiative. In the council chamber of the town hall of the place, the mayor Salvatore De Luca, the councilor Valentina Cascione e Al Bano Carrisi with his brother Franco, be reunited for one heartfelt ceremony commemorative, dedicated completely al father of the Apulian singer.

The municipality of Cellino San Marco has chosen to honor the memory of Carmelo Carrisi with a splendid plate dedicated to him. Al Bano’s father had been interned in concentration camps, during the Second World War, by the Nazis. Precisely for this reason, the leaders of the municipality have decided to remember him through this ceremony.

The Mayor De Luca spent a few words during the delivery of the plate: “The delivery of the plate, even if it can be understood as a simple gesture, clearly wants to be a sign of recognition. A symbol for all those families who suffered the drama of deportation during the Second World War“.

After that, the commissioner Cascione also added: “Being deported and interned in Nazi concentration camps and all the obscenities that ensued are such inhuman acts that they cannot fail to be remembered. Because history must be remembered in order to predict the future ”. The splendid plaque has Carmelo’s face imprinted on a crystal. It is set on an olive tree base that symbolically refers to the Salento origins. Obviously, the olive tree is also the symbol of the same municipality of Cellino San Marco.

The commemorative plaque project was born from an idea of ​​Angelo Arcobelli. The president of the “Res Publica Cilinara” association. The realization was the work of StudioPixel owned by Giampiero Milano. Also present during the plate delivery ceremony were the local police and civil protection as well as many important guests.