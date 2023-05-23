The singer interviewed on the occasion of his 80th birthday confessed that he knew he would divorce Romina. Here because.

Last May 20th Al Bano he turned 80. For the occasion, she held a great event at theArena of Verona which will be broadcast this evening on Canale 5. The titled concert 4 times 20 will see many guests alternating on stage: from Gianni Morandi to the Rich and the Poor, Renato Zero and of course Romina Power.

Precisely with Romina despite the divorce of years ago the artistic partnership continues great. Al Bano during an interview given to Tv Smiles and Songs on the eve of his 80th birthday, talking about romina she admitted that she knew in advance that she was going to get a divorce.

“When I started with Romina I knew we would divorce. Everyone in her family was divorced, including her uncles, everyone. I realized I couldn’t help it. The fact is that when she really happened, I no longer expected it, I thought I had blown her away” – he said.

Al Bano is one of the most famous Italian singers in the world capable of selling millions of records and holding concerts in the most iconic places in world music. Yet even today there are those who turn up their noses.

“There has always been a lot of distraction around me. At one point the fairy tale of the beauty and the farmer prevailed over me. The character was emphasized a lot and this hurt the singer” – he said.

For Al Bano, music is a safe haven to appeal to even in the worst moments of his life, such as for example on the occasion of the disappearance of his daughter Ylenia.

When asked if he has ever considered retiring from the stage, the singer of Cellino San Marco he said: “Only when I had a serious vocal cord problem. Luckily everything is back to normal now.” – his answer.