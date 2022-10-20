At Cartabianca Al Bano talks about the increase in electricity and gas, revealing the mind-boggling figures of his bills

Without a shadow of a doubt, Al Bano is one of the most loved and respected singers in the world of Italian music. On the occasion of one of his hosted in White paper, the television program hosted by Bianca Berlinguer, the artist has treated the incredible increase in electricity and gas showing the staggering figures of their bills. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Al Bano was guest to White paperthe transmission conducted by Bianca Berlinguerin which he treated various themes including the current international political situation and increases in electricity.

From the moment the war broke out in Ukraine there has been a increase impressive light and gas which created serious inconvenience to all citizens. In fact, over the last few months, the costs of bills they reached insane figures, sparking numerous protests on the street. According to the artist, this situation which involves more or less all of Europe is the main emergency to be addressed immediately.

Al Bano’s words to Cartabianca

In light of this, the famous singer has decided to demonstrate what he said by bringing his own to the studio electricity bills who has recently paid. Al Bano revealed live the crazy figures underlining the difference compared to those of last year for the same period. These were his words:

The first emergency to be faced … here with me I have … they sent it to me … electricity, my period January-August 2021 127,492.11. Period January August 2022: 385,605. An increase of 200.2%. This is an emergency, beyond what I’m reading for me, for all Italians, this jump seems incredible to me, it’s absurd!

We are currently not aware of which ones and how many property the bills in question refer. In any case, these are impressive numbers that have aroused the worry of the singer.