Al Bano, one of the most loved Italian singers of all time, turns 80. For the occasion, the artist from Cellino San Marco talked about himself in a long interview with Vanity Fair. Things with his partner Loredana Lecciso are going great, even under the covers: “Sex is like food: when you need it, you have to feed yourself”.

His dream? “One large one has already been created: a new wine cellar, the third. How beautiful! And now I want to go on to produce from one million and 600 thousand bottles a year to five million”. What gift would you like to receive for this birthday? “A message from Putin with the inscription: “Dear Al Bano, the war is over. Congratulations”.

In his dreams to be able to realize there is also a return as a protagonist in Sanremo 2024. “I suffer from acute sanremite”, jokes Al Bano, who claims to have an open account with the Festival. “I will never forget the 2017 edition during which the quality jury fired zero against Di rose e di thorns, which I wrote together with the giant Maurizio Fabrizio. I was chased away like I was the last mangy dog ​​on Earth, an offense I can’t pass up.”

Finally, a judgment on Prime Minister Meloni: “I don’t know her personally, but from what I’ve seen on television she is one of character, quick-tempered, direct. I read her story about her: growing up without her father must have been a trauma ”.