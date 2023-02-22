Al Bano does not send them to tell Mara Venier who has unleashed the wrath of the singer-songwriter on Domenica In

In the last episode of Sunday In aired on the Rai networks, Al Bano he let himself go in a long interview. However, during the chat with Mara Venier, the famous singer-songwriter was forced to scold the landlady. The reason? Let’s find out together.

Al Bano displaces all viewers of Sunday In. Among guests in the last episode of the afternoon talkshow there was also the singer from Cellino San Marco who spoke to the microphones of Mara Venier. However, in a precise moment of the interview, the landlady unleashed theanger of the person concerned.

While he was speaking, the artist realized that the Venetian presenter was distracted. In fact, at that very moment, Mara Venier was busy looking at her cell phone on which she had received an message. In the light of this Albano has blurted out:

You’re inattentive and I can’t concentrate!

Before that episodethe hostess remained surprise. However its answer she didn’t wait. In fact, she herself tried to justify herself by explaining:

Sorry, but Arbore sent me a beautiful message and I was for a moment…

Al Bano: the interview with Domenica In

On the occasion ofinterview issued to Sunday In, Al Bano has decided to open his heart to Mara Venier by bringing back some memories of the past. In detail, in addition to commenting on his performance on the Ariston stage together with Massimo Ranieri and Gianni Morandi, the artist spoke with emotion about his mother Yolanda. These were hers words: