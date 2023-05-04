He told it in an interview in which he reveals the last hours of his life

On the case of missing daughter Ylenia Carrisi, Al Bano knows very well what happened to her in New Orleans. In a recent interview, the singer wanted to retrace the last days of his daughter’s life with his ex-wife Romina Power. Unlike Tyron Power’s daughter, who never accepted the theory of her death after a dip in the waters of the Mississippi, the father knows that Ylenia will never be able to go home again.

In a long one interview given to Corriere della Sera, the singer goes over a really painful chapter for his family, the disappearance of Ylenia. The girl was last seen at her New Orleans hotel on January 6, 1994.

The owner of the hotel said she had left around noon, never to return. Al Bano you say that she was extraordinary: she studied at King’s College London and spoke English, Spanish, French, Portuguese. But then something happened that changed her life forever.

He accompanied us to the USA, to shoot a documentary film, America lost. We went from Los Angeles to New Orleans. And there he made the fatal encounter. The homeless. Street artists. I remember a black man, his name was Masakela. One evening the company went to the cinema, but I stayed with Ylenia because I had noticed something strange. Suddenly she began to run, and I followed, she shouted “stop, that man wants to hurt me”, and that man was me, I shouted “leave me, it’s a drug problem”. She lost me, I found her in the morning at 8. of her Her mother told her that she had risked her life on the waters of the Mississippi.

Ylenia had then decided to write a book, spending time in Belize, home of the homeless. She did not finish her studies as requested by her father, but she went to live in a hut. After being threatened, she returned to New Orleans: he didn’t want to “hang out with plastic people”.

Ylenia Carrisi disappeared, Al Bano tells Corriere della Sera about the last days of his life

I reconstructed that night hour by hour and spoke to witnesses. I met Masakela, who had also been in prison, but he denied any guilt. Then I questioned the last person who saw her, the port keeper. She was sitting by the river, he warned her you can’t stay here. But Ylenia didn’t leave. The guardian insisted, so she told him “I belong to the waters”, and she dived into the river, swimming at a butterfly pace. But Mississippi is unforgiving. Romina never wanted to accept it. But that’s how she went.

Ylenia would therefore have thrown herself into the waters of the river and disappeared forever. Al Bano accepted this version of events.