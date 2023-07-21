The singer from Cellino San Marco said he was ready to participate in the next edition of the event.

The San Remo Festival it’s every singer’s dream. Every artist at least once in their life dreams of being able to get on the most famous stage in Italy. Al Bano is a veteran of San Remo having also won it in 1984 with There will be together with Romina Power.

Well in view of the next edition of the Italian song festival which will always take place in February with Amadeus always at the helm, Al Bano spoke about it in an interview with Adnkronos explaining that he already has a song ready to bring.

“I have acute Sanremite. Each of us has a flaw, I got it when I was 10 and it’s never gone away. I already have a song ready from last year…” – he said.

He also presented this song last year – Al Bano specified – but then, in agreement with Amadeus, he preferred to participate as a guest together with Massimo Ranieri and Gianni Morandi.

During the interview, the dig at the ex-wife Romina Power was not lacking. I was born solo and will die solo…” – announcing his intention to go to Sanremo alone. A Sanremo 2024 which could be the last for him since he has announced his intention to withdraw from participation in the Festival.

According to him, the song he intends to present is very beautiful and should be appreciated if Amadeus chooses him as an artist in the competition. “It is undoubtedly very beautiful, but you know, it’s been a year, we’ll see…” – he said.

On Amadeus now a true veteran of Sanremo, Al Bano considers him suitable for the role. “He is the perfect person for this role because it is also thanks to him that Sanremo has become even more international…”. In the future, however, he would like to see him on stage again Paul Bonolis: “I would very much like to see Paolo Bonolis on the stage of the Ariston…” – her words. Bonolis has already participated in two editions but from 2025 the Festival will be orphaned of presenters as Amadeus has already announced that he will leave with the 2024 edition. It is said that Paolo will not return to the eligible conductors.