Bad mishap for Al Bano during the flight that was taking him to Zagreb at her daughter’s graduation party Cristel just became a Doctor of Literature at Harvard University in Boston and has lived for years in Croatia.

The singer, who has just turned 80, spoke of the discomfort he suffered upon landing when the stewardess prevented him from going to the bathroom.

Source: web

“When I landed, I asked to go to the bathroom, but was prevented from doing so, which was unacceptable” – began Al Bano.

“I was sitting in seat 1A, had prostate surgery and just as I landed I needed the toilet and asked to use it. Meanwhile the ladder they had fixed to the inner door to let us down had blocked it and the corridor was full of people. The hostess replied that it was not possible and ordered me to sit down. I raised my voice, because it was absurd. I asked to speak to the commander, but nothing” – continued the story the singer.

Not only was Al Bano prevented from going to the bathroom but once he got off the plane he was met by the police who asked him to check his passport.

“Even a Croatian lady, who spoke Italian, tried to explain my need, but there was nothing they could do. They let the passengers off the back door, but they didn’t let me go to the bathroom back there either. Indeed, perhaps because of the altercation I had with the hostess, I found the police at the exit: they put me in a corner and wanted to check my passport. In the end I was allowed to go and get my suitcase”.

Al Bano said that he has been traveling by plane for sixty years and a similar vicissitude had never happened to him. “I’ve been flying for sixty years and I’ve never had an inconvenience like this. I speak as a citizen: going to the bathroom was my right, it is unacceptable that I was not allowed. Something like this can happen to other passengers too, it’s unacceptable.”