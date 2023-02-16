On the occasion of an interview given to Italian stories, Al Bano made himself the protagonist of a shocking revelation on the San Remo Festival. In detail, the famous Italian singer-songwriter could not help but throw a poisonous dig at the Jury of the singing festival. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

Recently, Al Bano was guest to Italian stories. The well-known artist wanted to open his heart to him Eleanor Daniel releasing some statement about his private life. The presenter also took the opportunity to talk about her participation as a guest at the 73rd edition of San Remo Festival together with Massimo Ranieri and Gianni Morandi.

Romina Power’s ex-husband participated in the singing festival for well 15 times and, in trying to recall his recent experience, he indulged in aunexpected confession. In 2017, Al Bano performed on the stage of the Ariston Theater with the song “Di Rose e Di Spine” but without success:

It was my most bitter Sanremo.

Although Eleonora Daniele tried to change the subject, the singer could not help but throw one poisonous dig at the Jury. These were hers words:

That quality Jury will have to pay for it in some way. And it’s not a threat, I always leave it to my friend Up There.

Therefore, the Italian singer-songwriter did not take well the fact that, at the time, his song had conquered the last places in the standings. That I remember he is still alive and always causes a modicum of hard feelings. However, without any shadow of a doubt Al Bano enjoys a magnificent career and, as the presenter reminded her, she will always be able to count on the support of the public.