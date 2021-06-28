Al Bano he is one of the most loved Italian artists abroad and beyond. His songs are very famous and the love story with Romina Power made everyone dream. But there were also several very hard events in his life, such as the disappearance of his daughter Ylenia. Periods of high stress that have tired his body.

Source: Google

Al Bano has recently admitted to suffering from psoriasis, a chronic skin disease for which there is no definitive cure at the moment nor is the cause known. The popular singer and host has admitted that he has been suffering from it for some time, and is now battling the disease with a new therapy. He discovered he suffered from it in the 90s, a difficult period in his life with the disappearance of his daughter Ylenia and divorce from Romina Power. Stress is one of the conditions that can trigger it psoriasis.

Source: Google

“The 90s were hard for me to bear. Everything happened to me. I began to see a strange dilation of the skin on my hands, knees and feet. I had a severe itch and, when I scratched, I often bled. It was psoriasis, due to the great stress that I had to endure every day “ – he confessed himself in an interview with the weekly New.

Today the singer underwent a new cutting-edge technique at the hospital San Raffaele of Milan, to completely defeat the sad disease.

Source: Google

“Today, even if I cannot say that I have completely eradicated this annoying disease, let’s say that I feel practically cured of psoriasis. However, I am always careful not to be overcome by stress, otherwise the problem returns to manifest itself “ – he said Al Bano on this disease which is estimated to affect between 0.6 and 4.8% of the world population with a youth peak between 16 and 22 years and a late one between 50 and 60 years.