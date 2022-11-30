In recent days the gossip has been making a lot of noise Al Bano who found himself at the center of a real media fuss. During a guest appearance on a well-known Spanish program, the singer received a call from a woman who claimed to have been his lover for about three years.

As already mentioned, the story made the pages of the main newspapers talk a lot. There were many who wondered about the reaction of Loredana Lecciso regarding the matter. Al Bano himself took care of answering the questions of the most curious. It was the singer himself who revealed how Loredana Lecciso reacted to the news.

These were his words about it:

Loredana is a very intelligent woman, she has never taken the fact into consideration.

Therefore, according to the singer’s words, Loredana Lecciso does not believe in the revelations released by Patricia Donoso.

Patricia Donoso confesses: “They were Al Bano’s lover for almost three years”

During Al Bano’s host on the Spanish program Save some Deluxeone woman intervened by telephone releasing some statements about the singer. According to her words, Al Bano would have had one relation with this woman for three years.

These, in this regard, were his words:

For three years we have maintained a relationship and it is so, tell him what he says…We called each other… […] I’ve always spoken highly of him…

The woman in question is Patricia Donoso and her words did not please the artist at all who threatened her with complaint.