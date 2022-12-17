The Cellino San Marco singer revealed who he will spend the Christmas holidays with and what he will give to Loredana Lecciso

Over the past few hours the name of Al Bano is once again occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In an interview with the newspaper ‘Ora Magazine’, the singer from Cellino San Marco revealed who he will spend the Christmas holidays with and what he will give to Loredana Lecciso.

A few days ago Al Bano gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Ora Magazine’. Here the singer has revealed some private details of his life. Among the many, the artist from Cellino San Marco confessed that he will spend the Christmas holidays with his family, with Loredana Lecciso and with her family. Furthermore, Al Bano also revealed what he will give to her love for her.

These were the singer’s words about the family by Loredana Lecciso:

We are super friends. Of the Lecciso family, whom I respect very much, I like that they are intelligent people. I feel great and I can talk to them about any topic.

In addition to that, the artist has unveiled that, unfortunately, the day of Christmas his daughter Cristel will not be with him. These are his words:

No gift can surpass the gift of life. Unfortunately this year she is staying in Croatia, with her husband’s family. We made an agreement: one year he comes down to Cellino and one year she stays at her house, so she satisfies everyone. Instead, in the summer, fortunately, she never fails to arrive.

Al Bano confesses: “Here’s what I will give Loredana Lecciso for Christmas”

During the interview with the well-known newspaper, Al Bano also revealed what he will give to his Loredana Lecciso. According to her words, the artist has confessed that she will give her better half of her a nice dress to show off during the Christmas holidays.

The singer also denied all the rumors circulating about him, explaining that the statements of Patricia Donoso they are completely false. Even Loredana Lecciso is of the same thought of her.