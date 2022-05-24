Albano does not find personnel for his company and puts the blame on the citizenship income

Over the last period, one of the most discussed issues on the web is that relating to the lack of employment in Italy. This time to complain about the lack of staff within its own agency has been Al Bano. The singer-songwriter proposed an apprenticeship at 12 years after school. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

On the occasion of ainterview released to the weekly “Nuovo”, Al Bano has let himself go to a tough guy vent due to the lack of employment within his company. For years, the well-known singer-songwriter has owned the oil and wine production business on the estate of Cellino San Marco where inside there are also a restaurant and a hotel.

According to statements of the Apulian singer, the cause of the lack of personnel would be the Basic income:

The lack of manpower is a dramatic reality that I struggle with every day on my farm. Blame? Citizenship income, first of all.

It’s not all. The artist also decided to launch one proposal to find one solution to the problem of employment. These were his words:

It should be done as in Germany, where after school children are already apprentices in companies at the age of 12

Before Al Bano, Alessandro Borghese and Flavio Briatore also complain about the lack of employment

Around mid-April, on the occasion of an interview with “Corriere Della Sera”, Alessandro Borghese had released some statements on this issue that raised numerous controversy. In detail, the chef had stated that the young people were not willing to sacrifice theirs free time to work and they didn’t have to demand one reward. Subsequently, Flavio Briatore had also expressed himself on the matter: