Al Bano cheated in his Cellino San Marco wine shop after receiving a fake bank transfer. The world-famous singer in recent days has found himself on everyone’s lips about a scam received inside his wine shop.

It all happened way back in 2018 when a person decided to buy from him well 30 cases of wine, pay inside the wine shop with a bank transfer. At first everything seemed to be going well but after some time it was discovered a false bank transfer that paid to the singer and his cases of wine.

To end up under indictment and at trial is Francesco Vagali, a 32-year-old man from Oria who, according to what was reported by the various newspapers, would have studied the blow against the singer. Together with whom there would also be an accomplice whose name is still unknown but who, together with whom he cheated Al Bano inside his wine shop.

Mr. Francesco Vagali will be judged with the shortened procedure assisted by his lawyer Maurizio Besio. To report the negative episode that the Cellino San Marco singer suffered is the Quotidiano di Puglia in 2018 when Al Bano denounced the incident.

In 2018 Al Bano Carrisi reported the incident by going in person to the Cellino San Marco barracks. All, as the singer explains, began when he received an e-mail with an order of about 30 cases of wine inside.

Two days later, the singer received an e-mail with a copy of the bank transfer of 2,358 euros executed through the bank which was based in Las Palmas. The e-mail then went on to explain how the crates would be collected. That is with the arrival of a van and two people who, after loading the crates, would go away.

The trial against his people will be held in May to discuss and have the final sentence of the scam. Al Bano after reporting the incident he had to wait about four years to finally get justice.