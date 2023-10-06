Jasmine Carrisi alarmed the whole family, especially dad Al Bano: Here is the young singer’s decision and where she will go to live

From what was reported by Dagospia, however Al Bano Carrisi it is a very complicated moment due to some episodes that have occurred and are occurring within his private life. As you know, in recent weeks the singer and his family have filled the pages with gossip.

Despite the lack of confirmation, it seems that the daughter he had with Romina Power, Romina Jr. is pregnant. The news was revealed by the weekly magazine Diva e Donna, which in one of its issues used the young woman’s photo as the cover.

For Al Bano and Romina it’s not about the first grandchild, already having 3 grandchildren born from Cristel’s love. While, for Romina Jr this would be the first child, in case the news were to become official but this is not the only reason that affects the singer’s life. Here’s what we’re talking about.

Al Bano Carrisi, worries in the family: The decision of his daughter Jasmine

Al Bano Carrisi wanted to reveal to everyone how he met Loredana Lecciso, Jasmine’s mother: “I saw her for the first time outside a school in Lecce: I accompanied my daughters and she accompanied her eldest daughter. We have now been together for 23 years”. And he then added: “We get along very well and the passion between us has never died.”

While, speaking of Jasmine, it seems that his intentions are to follow in his father’s footsteps, but going further. In fact, from what was reported by Alberto Dandolo in the latest issue of Oggi, the young woman is thinking of starting a new work experience in Georgia.

In fact, the journalist wrote that: “Perhaps not everyone knows that the girl’s communication skills have not gone unnoticed both in Italy and abroad”. She then wanted to tell how she, the daughter of the well-known singer from Cellino San Marco and Loredana Lecciso is about to sign a contract, which could prove very important for his career.

“Today we are able to confirm that the daughter of the Salento singer and Loredana Lecciso is one step away from signing the contract. This is to join the cast of the next edition of dancing with the StarsGeorgian version”. He added that: “Enthusiastic and proud parents, but also understandably nervous about their daughter’s move to Georgia”.