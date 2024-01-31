Al Bano Carrisi reveals the hidden meaning regarding the name of his last nephew, Alex Lupo: Here are his words and the reason for choosing Romina Carrisi

Al Bano Carrisi he recently became the little boy's grandfather Alex Wolf and has decided to break the silence on his very particular name. The famous singer from Cellino San Marco thus welcomed the arrival of his fourth grandchild after Key Tyrone, Cassia Ylenia and Ryo Inés, all three born from the love of his daughter Cristel with Devor Luksic.

This time it was the arrival of the little one who arrived Romina Carrisi and her partner Stefano Rastelli, both parents of the very sweet Alex Lupo. A completely unusual name for a child and which was recently even commented jokingly by Fiorello.

Words that were not at all liked by mother Romina who had commented and criticized the comedian's irony. Yesterday, however, Al Bano Carrisi himself broke the silence regarding the name and its meaning.

Al Bano Carrisi breaks the silence on his nephew: “That's why he calls Alex Lupo”

Inside a recent interview with weekly DiPiù TV, Al Bano thus explained his daughter Romina's choice to call her firstborn Alex Lupo. The singer explained how Alex in Hebrew it means “Lord of peace” while the wolf symbolizes strength and freedom.

An important meaning for the singer's daughter who, despite her particularity, decided to give it to her first child. The meaning of her explained by Al Bano thus won over his fans who would never have imagined the deep bond that was hidden behind that very atypical choice.

The same Romina Carrisi right from the start she had defended her baby's name from Fiorello's funny words which he had commented as real acts of “bullying”. Criticisms to which the comedian has never replied and which seem to have already ended up in oblivion.