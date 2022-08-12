The fame of Al Bano Carrisi undoubtedly makes him a public figure who needs no introduction. His songs are now known and sung all over Italy and also in the rest of the world. Unfortunately, however, life has not always been generous with this icon of Italian music.

Al Bano had to struggle to achieve his successes and the road is littered with terrible events. Surely the saddest and hardest period in the singer’s life was the one in which his daughter, Ylenia, mysteriously disappeared. The girl had embarked on a trip to Belize in 1993.

The goal was to document the lives of the homeless so that they could write a denunciation book on the subject. During this stay, the young woman had decided that she would later leave for the New Orleans vaults, despite her father having expressed her disagreement regarding her.

From that moment Ylenia Carrisi disappeared. The researches led to various hypotheses, until the arrival of a tragic testimony. Shortly thereafter, in fact, the caretaker of a place on the banks of the Mississippi revealed that he saw a beautiful blonde girl throw herself into the river, saying that she no longer belongs to the land but to the waters.

Al Bano, despite continuing to hope to finally be able to hug his daughter again, some time ago requested a death certificate for her from the municipality of Brindisi, which was granted to him. Romina, on the other hand, has no intention of losing her hopes.

Indeed, she continues to remember her eldest death by posting shots of her on her Instagram profile. One of the latest shots to appear on social media portrays the former Carrisi family in full.

In the black and white photo there are Al Bano and Romina close in a tender embrace in the foreground, with their two eldest children next to them: Ylenia and Yari. Immediately the photo is submerged by the affectionate comments of the fans, hoping that the two artists will be able to hug their little girl again.