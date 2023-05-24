During the evening of 23 May 2023, it was broadcast on Canale 5 “4 times out of 20”. It’s about the show Al Bano organized at the Arena Di Verona on the occasion of his birthday. The famous singer turned 80 and could not help but celebrate with a great event which was also attended by his ex-wife Romina Power. Numerous digs and provocations have flown with the latter. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On the occasion of his 80th birthday, Al Bano performed 4 times and 20, the show at the Verona arena aired last night May 23, 2023. Among the guests of the event, his ex-wife Romina Power could not miss the which became the protagonist of numerous performances for the entire duration of the concert.

The Italian singer-songwriter introduced his ex-wife by pronouncing a beautiful speech. Afterwards, she couldn’t help but throw one at her dig:

The beautiful thing about her is the resentment. Now that it looks like we’re in a confessional. Can you explain to me why you left?”

There answer of the American singer was not long in coming:

Ask yourself two questions, and give yourself two answers.

A few moments later, Al Bano and Romina Power continued to jokeIn particular, he stated with irony:

I’ll ask you the question, you went to America for 16 years. I’ve been waiting for you, thinking maybe it will change, maybe not.

Romina immediately replied referring to relation of the singer with Loredana Lecciso:

It seems to me that you weren’t alone, waiting.

Finally, with these words the man closed the conversation: