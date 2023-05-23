Al Bano 4 times 20: how many bets, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled on Canale 5 of Al Bano 4 times 20, the show that celebrates the 80th birthday of the singer from Cellino San Marco? We tell you right away: one and only episode will be broadcast tonight, 23 May 2023. The show, as mentioned, was recorded on Thursday 18 May and tonight will be broadcast on Canale 5 from 21.45 to 01. The the overall duration will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes (including advertising breaks).

The show anticipates Al Bano’s theatrical tour entitled “It’s my life”. Produced by DM Produzioni and distributed in collaboration with Ventidieci, the show traces the artist’s long career through his successes starting from ‘Nel sole’ to ‘Sharazan’, ‘Felicità’, ‘Nostalgia canaglia’, ‘È la mia vita ‘ up to the most recent ones. We read on Ticketone that “Al Bano ranges from pop to romance, from festive to more intimate atmospheres, accompanied by Alterisio Paoletti on piano and keyboards, Adriano Pratesi on guitar, Giulio Boniello on bass, Maurizio Dei Lazzaretti on drums, Tiziana Giannelli on the violin and by the backing vocalists Alessandra Puglisi and Luana Heredia”. The three dates available to date are May 22 in Prato, August 5 in Civitanova Marche and August 11 in San Martino di Lupari.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for Al Bano 4 times 20, but where to see the show on live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 23 May 2023 – at 9.45 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.