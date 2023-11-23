Dubai (Etihad)

Abdul Rahman Al-Balushi, the star of our team, maintained the lead in the goal accuracy competition, in the Dubai International Skydiving Championship, in its seventh edition, which is currently organized by the Air Sports Federation in the Dubai Skydive area. Al-Balushi came in first with a score of 3 cm, after the sixth round, and his rival for the summit is Italian Tresoldi, who He also scored 3 cm, and the Italian Claudio comes in third place with 5 cm, followed by his compatriot Vittorio with 6 cm, and Muhammad Obaid Al Suwaidi, the star of our team, is equal with the Czech Miloselli with 7 cm, and Ahmed Rashid Al Marri, the national team player, with 8 cm, and three jumpers are equal, namely the Austrian. Sebastian, the Czech Jacob, and the Italian Paolo with 9 cm.

In terms of the difference in goal accuracy, the Italian team took the lead with a large difference from the rest of the teams, scoring 18 cm, while the Czech Republic came in second with a score of 34 cm, and our national team “A” was in third place, with a score of 39 cm, and America with a score of 48 cm, and Spain with the same score. And Austria has 50 cm.

The championship witnessed the presence of Major General Ismail Fouad Darwish, President of the Arab Parachuting Federation. He is one of the veteran parachute referees and holds an international judging license. He previously participated in judging the Dubai International Water Skiing Championship in 2012.

Major General Darwish expressed his happiness at being in the tournament, which is considered one of the most successful tournaments, noting that the tournament is successful in all respects, the organization is incomparable, the technical level is wonderful, and the available capabilities are one of the factors of creativity for the jumpers.

The President of the Arab Union said that there is future cooperation with the Federation as it is one of the most important pillars of the Arab Union and one of the most active member federations, and we held several coordination meetings to agree on a cooperation protocol in the near future.

Darwish stated that since its founding in 2008, the federation has organized many tournaments, and has previously organized two comprehensive air sports tournaments, the first in Beni Mellal, Morocco, and the second in Erbil, Iraq.