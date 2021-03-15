Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Muhammad Al Balushi, the champion of desert motorcycles, “motocross”, stressed that the passion and motivation is what makes him always strive to continue this sport that he chose despite its difficulty and without paying attention to the support that he does not always receive. He said: “After 21 years in this sport, what was motivating me. To continue always is my passion and my love for this sport, and my always pursuit of excellence and achievement in the name of the Emirates, which are greater things than the support that I had just waited for the sake of continuing my career, I might have gone to another field, so my focus was only on sports, and proud of the sacrifices that I made from In order to write the name of the country in the major tournaments related to this sport, and to achieve the achievements it has been able to achieve.

Al-Balushi spoke to Al-Ittihad when he was a guest of honor on a sports film released by Red Bull in the country entitled: “On any Sunday, the next chapter,” and he said: It is nice to see this kind of sports movies that will motivate young generations to practice Motorcycle sport, as this film tells the story of world champions who continued their march without stopping, and we hope that one day a similar film will be prepared for Arab heroes.

Al-Balushi stressed that his ambitions are great as he left for Jordan yesterday to participate in the “Baha Rally”, and said: Last year was very difficult under the conditions of the Coronavirus pandemic, through quarantine at the beginning, then a gradual return to competitions, and despite that I was able to return after a long pause. And I achieved third place in the recently held Dubai Rally. Preparing to return to competitions took time, but in general I have recovered a large part of my level, and my ambitions to continue moving forward in order to achieve achievements.

He continued: The state provided a pioneering example in supporting motorsports in general in the phase of the Coronavirus pandemic, with the continued holding of competitions here, and the ability to return to training and participations, which are very positive things that confirm the country’s position at the regional and global level in this kind of very important sport.

Al Balushi is the first Emirati to participate in the Dakar World Rally in 2012, and he participated in several editions after that, the last of which was the one that was held in Saudi Arabia.

It is noteworthy that the sports film “On Any Sunday, Next Chapter” is shown in the “Fox Cinema” in the country, and it is a 95-minute sports documentary film, featuring motorcycle stars, including motorcyclists: Mark Marquez and Danny Pedrosa, and the star Action sports Travis Pastrana, freestyle motorcyclist pioneer Ruby Madison, Pikes Peak International Hill Climb motorcycle champion Karlin Dunn, women’s motocross champion Ashley Violick, motocross legend Doug Henry, custom motorcycle designer and former racer Roland Sands and one of the most successful riders in supercross history , James Stewart.