Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Obaid Ali Al-Badwawi, the manager of the Hatta team, confirmed that the preparations for the resumption of the remainder of the Arab Gulf League are proceeding according to the usual exercises, in anticipation of the fate of the fate, with the “hurricane” seeking to present everything he has despite the difficulty of placing it currently in the ranking table.

Al-Badwawi pointed out that the coordination to compete in friendly matches has not yet been completed, due to the schedule of various preparations for other teams, despite communicating with more than one club in the Arab Gulf League, and despite that, Hatta continues to prepare normally, through divisions, and avoiding physical overload at the end. Season, and focus on implementing the tactical sentences, and he said: We will not raise the flag before all our matches in the league, things seem difficult, but the calculations are still in place, and regardless of whether or not we survive the landing in the end, we want to come out in the best possible way in Upcoming matches, and all we have in them.

Al-Badwawi concluded by focusing on the importance of the trio Rashid Salem, Omar Saeed and Saeed Suleiman joining the U-23 national team recently, as the players returned with very high spirits and a desire to double their bid, after their performance with the team this season contributed to giving them the opportunity to join the national team.