Fujairah (WAM)

For the fourth consecutive day, Al Badr Festival hosted two workshops, the first entitled “How to Tell a Bedtime Story to Your Child” presented by Emirati trainer Hamad Al Shamsi, and the second entitled “Freehand Calligraphy” presented by Arabic calligraphy artist Diaa Allam.

For his part, Hamad Al Shamsi highlighted, during the first workshop, the importance of storytelling in raising children, pointing out that the best storyteller was our noble Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace.

Al Shamsi reviewed how the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace, used to tell stories to his companions, noting that the prophetic narration is considered one of the best methods for presenting stories.

For his part, Arabic calligraphy artist Diaa Allam reviewed in the second workshop the types of calligraphy and its composition with methodological and scientific expertise, explaining that freehand calligraphy is one of the most important arts currently available due to its multiple artistic uses.

