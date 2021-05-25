Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

The Arab Gulf League players entered the summer vacation atmosphere, after the end of the football season and the competitions and training stopped, and devoted themselves to spending time with friends, with the aim of entertainment and getting out of the pressure and programs of preparation and playing matches throughout the season.

Some of the Arab Gulf League stars have chosen to search for entertainment by practicing new sports, including the game of Badel Tennis, which has recently witnessed a wide spread and great demand, especially as it is practiced inside the air-conditioned halls, which stimulates all those interested to learn the game and learn about its atmosphere.

Among the most prominent players who launched Al-Badel tennis matches, Rayan Yaslam, Al Ain player, Mohammed Abdul Basit, Sharjah player, Salmin Khamis and Saeed Ahmed, Shabab Al-Ahly players, played a match that ended in Dubai, which ended with the victory of the duo Yaslam and Abdul Basit.

The match was also an opportunity for the laws of the game, which is one of the most growing and widespread sports in the world in recent years.

In addition to Al-Baddal tennis, Albanian sports appeal to football players, especially since the atmosphere is currently suitable for going to the sea and enjoying the beauty of the country’s beaches, whether for swimming or riding water cycling.