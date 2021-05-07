Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

The sport of Al-Badil Tennis has achieved a remarkable spread and increased interest among athletes, thanks to the encouragement the game received and the increasing demand from members of society for it, and the first Ramadan championship for women, which was organized by the Dubai Sports Council, and the Zabeel Ladies Club in cooperation with the Badel Point stadiums. The two-day competition, with excitement and enthusiasm, witnessed the participation of 16 C-players among 8 teams competing in the first women’s padel tennis court in the country, which is based in the Zabeel Ladies Club.

The participating players presented distinguished levels that prompted the organizers of the Zabeel Ladies Club to adopt the winners of the tournament, and to provide them with full support for professionalism in the sport of Baddel Tennis in terms of specialized training, in addition to supporting them to participate in local and international tournaments.

With this step, the club will serve as a nucleus concerned with empowering and qualifying professional players in arbitration and training in this game, which has become one of the fastest growing sports in the world in general and in the country in particular.

The championship was held in accordance with the precautionary measures approved by the official authorities in the emirate of Dubai, and the special sports protocols adopted by the Dubai Sports Council for all competitions, and it is one of the tournaments that were held to support the gradual return of sports activity, as the Emirate of Dubai witnessed a distinguished season of Ramadan sports competitions according to strict precautionary measures.