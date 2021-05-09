Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Dr. Muhammad Al-Bedaiwi, General Medical Supervisor at the Sharjah Club, revealed the secret of the remarkable brilliance of Brazilian Igor Coronado in the Ajman match, and the scoring of two goals from the “King” trilogy within the “25th round” of the Arab Gulf League.

Al-Badiwi praised the way coach Abdulaziz Al-Anbari deals with the player’s injury, which kept him away from a large number of the team’s group stage matches in the AFC Champions League, stressing that Al-Anbari cleverly dealt with Igor’s case.

He said: Al-Anbari pushed the Brazilian player in a suitable time, in order to benefit from his energy, as a great talent, and it is important that he return to the “green rectangle”, and he is ready to add to the team, so when Juninho was injured in the first half, Igor was completely ready to participate.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Badiwi said: Igor’s injury required not to wear shoes or friction, and the player responded to the instructions during the treatment stages, and when he found himself psychologically and physically ready, he declared his talent again.

He added: In the Asian championship, the work was a lot of everyone, technical, administrative and medical equipment and players, to play 6 matches in a short period, and what helped to work, and issued the “king” of the group, was due to the success in hospitalization and the exploding of the energy and strength of the players, even when the team returned to Al-Douri, Al-Anbari succeeded in his choices, and that the state of understanding between all members of the apparatus is a direct cause of the positive situation now.

He pointed out that there are no cases of injury to the team, although the season is in its final stages, and this is what made Sharjah present the last matches locally and continually in a wonderful way in all respects.

Al-Badawi noted that his relationship with Al-Anbri was since he was a player in the national team, where he worked for a while with “the white”, and that prior knowledge has made things proceed positively in the interest of the “king” now.