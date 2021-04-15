Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Al-Badel Tennis Championship launched the activities of the eighth edition of the “Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament” that is held annually in the blessed month of Ramadan at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. Dean MacFarlane and his son Matthew went to the second round in the gold category, which came at the expense of the duo Eric Suarez and David Rodrigo in two sets without a response by 6-2 and 6-0, and the match came quickly from the side of the duo Dean and Matthew MacFarlane, thanks to their good preparations for the tournament, which is the first phenomenon of the version New from the tournament. In the bronze category, the duo consisting of Thomas Benaroya and Hazem Shish qualified in the first match to the second round, after they defeated the duo consisting of Omar Ali and Saeed Matar in two sets against one group by 6-2, 2-6 and 4-6.

In the second match, Ali Muhammad Ahli and Hamad Ismail Al Ahly booked the pass to the second round at the expense of Fakir Taksira and Joao Moraes in two groups without a response 7-5 and 6-2. Hassan Al Mazrouei, course director, confirmed that with the beginning of the return to normal life in the UAE, and with ensuring that precautionary measures are in place in daily life, the organizing committee studied the return of the session again in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Emergency and Crisis Management, but through fewer sports, specifically in Individual sports, tennis, cycling, and running, in addition to a non-public presence.

He said, “We expect strong competitions among all participants, especially with the establishment of an international tournament, which is FIP, in which world-class players from outside the country participate. Registration is still open until April 16, and so far the number of registered players has reached 250.” Thomas Benaroya stated that the first-round confrontations were strong because of the convergence of the level and the readiness of the hungry players to compete in the Nad Al Sheba tournament, which has become a milestone in the Al-Baddal tennis tournaments in the Emirates, and he said: We succeeded in achieving qualification to the second round with great difficulty, we lost the first group, and it was necessary “We have to come back with force and grab the second and third groups, which was achieved thanks to the great harmony with my colleague Hazem.” Benaroya thanked the organizing committee of the Nad Al Sheba sports tournament for the wonderful organization, warm reception and good hospitality, and said: “We are pleased that the Nad Al Sheba tournament has resumed its activities despite the difficult circumstances imposed by the pandemic, which confirms the success the UAE is achieving in facing it.” Hamad Ismail Ahli expressed his happiness at winning and qualifying for the second round, and said: “Participation in the Nad Al Sheba tournament is the biggest incentive for us, especially as it is one of the most important sporting events that are held in the month of Ramadan and can be at the level of the year, as it witnesses wide participation of high levels We were excited to participate in the tournament last year, but it was postponed due to the pandemic, but that did not represent a hindrance to us, but rather it was an opportunity to train more and prepare for competitions for this year, and the spread of Al-Badil tennis courts in the country contributed to the increase in the number of players and the increase in the level of competition and thus our level further developed, Despite the presence of foreign and professional competitors, the atmosphere of competition made us more excited and face them with a greater challenge, which increased our chance of winning. ”