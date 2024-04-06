Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Hilal continued its series of victories for the 20th time in a row in the Saudi Professional League, and the 32nd, in various tournaments, after defeating its host Al-Khaleej 4-1, at the opening of “Stage 27”.

In the absence of the team’s top scorer, Serbian Alexander Mitrovic, due to injury, Al Hilal’s goals were scored by Saleh Al Shehri (7), who scored for the second match in a row, Brazilian Felipe Malcolm (42.48), and Abdullah Al Hamdan (90), while Al Khaleej’s goal was scored by Egyptian striker Mohamed Sharif. 9».

With this victory, Al-Hilal raised its score to 77 points, continuing its lead in the standings, with a difference of 12 points from Al-Nasr, the “runner-up” with 65 points, while Al-Khaleej’s score stopped at 34 points, in ninth place.

Al-Hilal now needs three victories and one draw to regain the league title, seven stages before the end of the season, as the team reaches “point 87,” while Al-Nasr, if it wins all its matches, reaches 86 points.

Al-Hilal increased its scoring output, after scoring four goals in the match, raising its scoring record to 81 goals, making it the strongest attack in the league, with a difference of three goals from Al-Nasr’s attack (78 goals).

Al-Nasr escaped from Damac’s grip at the fatal time, continuing to chase Al-Hilal, with a difficult and late victory away from home with a score of 1-0, thanks to a goal from the Spaniard Aymeric Laporte (90).

The match witnessed the participation of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in the “65th minute” instead of Mishari Al-Nemr, and Al-Nasr’s score rose to “point 65” in second place, while Damak’s score froze at “point 35” in eighth place.

The match witnessed the injury of Sami Al-Naji, the team’s player, and doubts began to haunt the player about joining the upcoming Super Cup match against Al-Hilal, in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Al-Ahly fell into Al-Wahda’s trap, settling for a 1-1 draw. Al-Wahda first scored “48” through Abdulaziz Nour, before Brazilian Roger Ibanes equalized the score “83”.

Al-Ahly’s score rose to “point 52,” in third place, while Al-Wahda’s score rose to “point 31,” in twelfth place. The match witnessed the expulsion of Abdel Baset Hindi, the Al-Ahly player, in the 79th minute.

Al-Wahda was hoping to achieve the second victory in a row, after defeating Al-Fayhaa in the last stage, before devoting time to facing Al-Ittihad in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup.

Al-Ittihad continued its negative results with a 0-0 draw against Al-Taawoun at its home stadium, supported by 9,648 fans.

The struggle continued between the two teams for fourth place, after the draw raised the score of each of them to “point 47”, with Al-Ittihad having an advantage in terms of goals.

Frenchman Karim Benzema was unable to break his scoring drought that has been accompanying him for some time, and his score stopped at 9 goals since the beginning of the season.

Al-Ittihad lost its fifth point in a row, after losing in the “Jeddah Derby” against Al-Ahly, then a goalless draw against Al-Taawoun.

#AlAzraq #explores #Hilal #AlAsab #Series