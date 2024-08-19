Istanbul (WAM)

His Eminence Professor Dr. Muhammad Abd al-Rahman al-Duwaini, Undersecretary of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, praised the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders in spreading the values ​​of tolerance and promoting peaceful coexistence.

This came during his visit to the Muslim Council of Elders pavilion at the Istanbul International Arab Book Fair, where he was received by Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Council.

The Council’s pavilion was also visited by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Abdul Aziz Al Haddad, member of the Muslim Council of Elders, member of the Emirates Fatwa Council, and Grand Mufti of the Fatwa Department in Dubai.

During the visit, His Eminence Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Duwaini and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Abdul Aziz Al-Haddad were briefed on the activities and events organized by the Council’s pavilion and its various publications. They praised the distinguished efforts made by the Council of Muslim Elders, headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, especially the prominent role played by “Al-Hukama Publishing”, which, through its publications, provides a valuable wealth of knowledge that contributes to enriching the Islamic and Arab library, presenting new visions on modern intellectual and cultural issues, and working to correct misconceptions and advance enlightened moderate thought.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders welcomed the visit of His Eminence Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Duwaini and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Abdul Aziz Al-Haddad, stressing that the Muslim Council of Elders is keen on qualitative and distinguished participation in various international book fairs, based on its message aimed at promoting peace, consolidating the values ​​of dialogue and tolerance, and building bridges of cooperation between human beings regardless of their races and beliefs, and considering these fairs as international platforms and bridges for intellectual and civilizational communication between different cultures and an effective means of enhancing the awareness of peoples and nations of human principles and values.

This is the third consecutive participation of the Muslim Council of Elders with a special pavilion at the Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair, which concluded yesterday.