New York (Union)

The Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in a speech before the UN Security Council, praised the role of the UAE in spreading peace, saying: “The Arab Islamic state spares no effort to make every sincere effort to spread peace among people and consolidate the principles of human brotherhood, tolerance and coexistence.”

He said, “I am speaking to you, in response to a dear invitation from the UAE in its capacity as an elected member and chair of the current session of the Security Council.”

And Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb stressed that “Islam wishes peace for all of their different religions and cultures,” adding: “The Holy Qur’an criminalizes any practice that forces people to change their beliefs.”

He stressed that “there is no place for theories of clash, conflict or race in Islam, and that it is not fair to say that Islam is a religion of war.”

He said, “Associating the Islamic religion with terrorism is baseless.”

He stressed that Al-Azhar is working with churches and other religious institutions to revive the culture of dialogue and acquaintance between followers of religions and to consolidate the principle of peaceful coexistence.