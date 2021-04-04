Ahmed Shaban (Cairo)

The Secretary-General of Al-Azhar Islamic Research Complex, Dr. Nazeer Ayyad, confirmed that Egypt witnessed a unique global event yesterday, with the organization of the journey of the royal mummies procession from the Egyptian Museum to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, stressing that the mummies procession is a clear evidence of Egypt’s superior ability to carry out global events, and that this The event proves that Egypt is taking steady steps towards stability, progress and leadership.

The Secretary General of the Islamic Research Academy indicated that Al-Azhar Al-Sharif was proactive in clarifying the Sharia provisions related to the protection and promotion of Egyptian antiquities and correcting misconceptions about them, through the final statement of the Al-Azhar International Conference for the Renewal of Islamic Thought, which stated that antiquities are a cultural heritage that defines the history of nations and civilizations. It is the property of all generations.